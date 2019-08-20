FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is criticizing the motives of the teachers during the "sickouts" earlier this year, indicating they only called in sick to protest in Frankfort when school was in session so they could get paid for stopping work.
In an interview Tuesday morning with Cincinnati radio station 55KRC, Bevin questioned the timing of the protests, which happened during the spring semester.
"This has nothing to do with people's ability to exercise their First Amendment rights. People try to couch it as such. Anybody at any time is allowed to come to Frankfort, and to do so within the legal context of the law," Bevin told morning show host Brian Thomas. "If you're a public employee, you're not allowed to stop work to do it. But you can do it on the weekends. You can do it in the evenings when these (legislative) sessions are still going on. You can do it during summer vacation for yourself or spring vacation. It's interesting though, that people seem to most enjoy doing this, stopping work, when they get paid anyway. But when they're not getting paid to stop work, it is remarkable nobody seems to be that interested. They don't care quite as much."
Ten school districts shut down for one or more days this year because of the "sickouts," according to the Kentucky Education Association. State officials say 1.074 educators called in sick to go to the Capitol to protest about bills related to education and pensions.
During Tuesday's interview, Bevin said the protests were illegal.
"In Kentucky, per law, public employees are not allowed to go on strike for what's called work stoppage. So, there's not allowed to be work stoppage. Doesn't matter what you call it. And indeed, there was quite a bit of work stoppage. We had some schools that were closed for as many as six days this past year," said Bevin. "And so it is the obligation of the labor cabinet, when such things occur, especially when complaints were made and there were many, to investigate. And through their course of the investigation, they did verify beyond a question of a doubt, I think, what, a thousand and some odd teachers who had in fact been engaged illegally in work stoppage."
Bevin said each teacher could have been fined up to $1,000 a day.
"And the state realized this was a teaching opportunity," said Bevin. "And so the cabinet secretary and the investigators decided 'Listen, we'll show some grace in this instance. We'll use this as a teachable moment. We'll make clear that this is a violation. If it were to happen again, people could be held into account, and it's not going to be tolerated in the future.' That's the ruling, from what I've read, and I think it's an appropriate one. There really is no excuse for this."
Bevin then mentioned the pension bill that was signed into law during last month's special session, questioning why teachers did not go to the Capitol to protest that.
"The same bill came forward again this summer when nobody was in school, and nobody showed up," Bevin said. "When its vacation time, people are a little less worked up, it seems."
But the Kentucky Education Association says the pension bills are not the same, because the one passed during the special session provides relief for quasi-governmental organizations and regional universities; it does not affect the Teachers Retirement System.
"Based on his comments, we can only assume that Governor Bevin didn't understand the pension legislation he and his staff wrote and dictated in detail to the General Assembly during the recent special session," the KEA said in a statement. "Anyone who is familiar with that legislation knows that it was not the same bill educators protested a few months ago. Educators protest to influence governmental action that affects public schools and public school students, not to get out of work that they love and believe in. For the governor to suggest otherwise is, unfortunately, typical."
Luke Inglish, a technology teacher at South Marshall Middle School and the president of the Marshall County Education Association, told Local 6 his initial reaction to Bevin's remarks.
"Why is he always attacking public teachers? You know, why is he attacking educators? Because it seems that's always what he's doing. He's attacking us," said Inglish. "And you know, teachers only care about their students and about public education. That's the only time when teachers go to Frankfort. It's for our students. It's because we want what's best for them."
Inglish said when teachers were rallying in Frankfort, they weren't just concerned about one issue.
"There were several things that were introduced that could affect our students," said Inglish. "There was one bill that affected the way the retirement structure for teachers was made up, so there were different people on the board. And that would affect ultimately what teachers came into the profession. And then, if our students don't have high-quality teachers, then public schools are in trouble. So teachers were up there for that."
Inglish added that he "would love for (Bevin) to sit in our classrooms and see our great public education teachers at work. And I think he might have a different vantage point."
