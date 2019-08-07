Watch again

PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin talked about the importance of being engaged in the community and his vision for the state during a visit to Paducah on Wednesday.

Bevin spoke before the Rotary Club of Paducah at The Carson Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican governor told the audience he wants Kentucky to be "the center of engineering and manufacturing excellence in America." He called the state an "unbelievable gem" with a unique combination of riverways, roads, railroads, affordable energy, fertile fields and other resources. He said Kentucky has the potential to draw people from across the country.

"I want the governor of Tennessee, and of Florida, and of Texas, and of North Carolina, and wherever — I want the governors of those states to wonder why all their kids have to go to Kentucky to get a job instead of the other way around," Bevin told the audience. "Seriously. Seriously, why not?"

Bevin said apathy is one of the country's biggest threats. "We're rich in so many things, including the luxury of apathy. Most of the world can't afford to not care," said Bevin.

With that in mind, Bevin urged the audience to be involved in community projects, volunteer, and take care of those who need help, like the thousands of children in foster care.

After Bevin spoke at the podium, Local 6 talked with him about other topics, including what he believes should be done to address the mass shootings across the country, including the ones in El Paso and Dayton.

"This will happen again somewhere. We wish that it wouldn't. But it will. The question then is: What does it take for evil to prevail? It's good men that do nothing," Bevin told Local 6. "Good men and women in both parties have got to step up and find what we can do to address the underlying cause. More rules, more regulations, knee-jerk reactions are not gonna' fix it. We have a cultural problem in America, because these things did not used to happen as systemically as they are happening. Something is wrong in America. We're failing children who grew up to be evil, ruthless killers."

Bevin said he's not sure legislation is the answer.

"What legislation often does is say what kind of rules exist to deal with something when it has happened. You want to try to prevent it, but I'm telling you there's nothing that would prevent a person who wants to kill other people from using whatever means, method and approach that they would want," said Bevin. "The bottom line is, it's not just a function of 'take away this or stop access to that.' These are things we should think about, we should certainly talk about. But what's causing a person, what sense of hopelessness, what sense of rudderlessness, what sense of suicidal thinking is at the root cause of a lot of these decisions that are made? These are the things we need to address."

Local 6 also asked Bevin how the recently-passed School Safety and Resiliency Act will be funded. He said lawmakers will work on that next year when deciding on a state budget.

Bevin said if he's reelected, one of his top priorities is fixing the state's pension problem.

