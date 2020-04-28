NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee issued a new executive order on Tuesday as the state takes steps to reopen its economy. Executive Order 30 lays out the practices employers and individuals are expected to follow when returning to work.
The order applies to 89 counties across the state. The six counties not included in the order — Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan — have locally-run health departments. Because those counties have health departments that are not run by the state, Lee's order says they have the authority to issue additional orders and measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The governor on Tuesday announced gyms will reopen on Friday in the 89 counties included in the order. Lee said the gyms will only be allowed to operate at half capacity. Fitness classes will also be held at half capacity, and people cannot share equipment during those classes. Retailers in those counties can reopen as well, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Executive Order 30 says businesses including barber shops; hair, waxing, threading and nail salons; spas; body art facilities and tattoo shops; tanning salons and massage businesses will stay closed for the time being. A number of entertainment venues will also remain closed for now. Read the full executive order in the document below to see the full list of businesses that cannot reopen yet, as well as the full list of restrictions employers and individuals are expected to follow in businesses that are reopening.
During Lee's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the governor said prisons, schools and other public agencies need to adapt to a way of doing business that incorporates new safety guidelines. "That incorporation will come at a cost, and to the degree that we can use these federal funds to provide for these adaptations, the more that we can reduce the strain on our state and our local budgets. And we'll be doing just that," Lee said.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced 756 inmates in seven prisons in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, including 93 inmates at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County. The department of correction said the majority of inmates who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic. Eight inmates were hospitalized, but the TDOC said all but three of those inmates have been released from the hospital and are recovering.
In its announcement, the TDOC said a new round of mass testing is underway at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. All inmates are being tested starting Tuesday, and employees will be tested starting Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reports that 10,052 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state, including 188 deaths, 894 hospitalizations and 4,921 people who have recovered. So far, 161,928 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.