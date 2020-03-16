NASHVILLE, TN -- Gov. Bill Lee provided an update on COVID-19 in Tennessee Monday afternoon.
The governor has asked schools to close in the state to close as soon as possible, saying he expects all schools to close by Friday, March 20, and remain closed until Tuesday, March 31.
Addressing the public Monday afternoon, Lee said 15 remote testing sites will open across the state by the end of the week. The governor is encouraging people who qualify to be tested for the virus to do so. He says those who are uninsured can receive free testing at any public health facility in any county in the state, if they meet the screening criteria.
The Tennessee Department of Education has set up a hotline school district officials can use to help find other information about the request to close schools and to answer their questions.
That hotline is — which can be reached at 629-888-5898 or toll free 833-947-2115 — is available from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. For information about nutrition programs, school district officials can call the department of education's nutrition hotline, 800-354-3663. That number is available from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time. School districts can also email School.Nutrition@tn.gov.
As of Monday night, there are 52 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Tennessee.
Those wanting information on the virus in the state can call 877-857-2945 or click here.