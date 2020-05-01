NASHVILLE, TN -- Tennessee will be testing for COVID-19 at all long-term care facilities in the state, Gov. Bill Lee said today during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
Lee said he spoke with President Donald Trump Thursday at the White House regarding long-term care facilities.
There will also be mass testing for all inmates and staff at Tennessee state prisons. Lee said the state is coordinating with local jails about testing their inmates and staff as well.
Out of the state's 1,156 new cases Friday, 897 of them were from Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in Hartsville.
The governor announced free testing will be available across the state this weekend. For location information, click here.
Lee also discussed guidelines for houses of worship. While the state started its reopening process Monday, Lee is still recommending for houses of worship to avoid meeting in person for a little while longer.
Contact services are able to reopen in Tennessee next week. Restaurants, gyms and retail opened their doors back up this week in 89 counties. The remaining six counties have their own reopening plans.
There was also an unemployment update during Friday's briefing. They announced more than 300,000 claims were paid out this week. The system was upgraded last weekend, and they are reporting the number of calls on a daily basis is going down.
Tennessee has a total of 11,891 cases of COVID-19 and 204 coronavirus-related deaths as of May 1. About 186,000 tests have been conducted.