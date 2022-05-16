Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced $11.2 million for family planning funding in the state.
In a tweet, Pritzker said the state has rejoined the federal Title X program, and "putting record funding" into the state's Family Planning Program.
"That means 29 agencies throughout the state will receive more than $11 million in state and federal funding," the governor said.
Pritzker said that funding means all Illinois residents will have access to family planning services, regardless of their income.
This ensures all Illinoisians have access to family planning services, regardless of socioeconomic status.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 16, 2022
The governor held a news conference around noon Monday about the funding. He said a $5.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services combined with $5.8 million in state general revenue funds will be used to support Title X services across the state. The governor's office says Title X services were strictly restricted under the Trump administration, which put in place a "gag rule" blocking family planning clinics from referring people to abortion providers. That rule has been reversed under the Biden administration.
“Let this record-breaking investment remind women that the state of Illinois trusts you to make your own choices: to choose what contraceptives are right for you, to choose whether you want to be a parent or not. And we will make sure that — on top of protecting your right to choose — you get the care that you deserve," Pritzker said.
During Monday's announcement, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said family planning funding is especially important in light of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark ruling that found in favor of a constitutional right to abortion — was leaked to the public.
“Countless vulnerable people lost a lifeline when Title X funding was lost due to the Trump administration’s gag rule, and the restoration of that funding is now more important than ever as our constitutional right to bodily autonomy is under attack,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This $11.2 in critical funding is a step forward in ensuring people receive the reproductive care they need, and it will build on our commitment of a safe, welcoming Illinois for all.”