CARTERVILLE, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined state and local leaders in southern Illinois Wednesday to break ground on the new $147 million Walker's Bluff Resort and Casino in Carterville.
The new resort will have 116 rooms, a gaming floor, an event center, restaurants and other attractions. The project is expected to create 1,100 construction jobs. Once open, the resort will employ 330 people.
Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry remarked on how local workers are benefiting from the project. "This is an exciting time for Williamson County and the whole region. We are seeing local labor working to build the Resort at Walkers Bluff. The resort will also bring hundreds of full-time jobs. [Walker's Bluff founding partner] Cynde Bunch has pushed her vision for years, and it’s now a reality," Gentry said.
During his first year in office, Pritzker signed into law the gambling bill that made Wednesday's announcement possible.
“I was proud to work with the general assembly to expand gaming and bring jobs and economic opportunity to southern Illinois,” Pritzker said.
The governor said this new resort will bring more economic opportunities to those living in southern Illinois.
"Walker's Bluff was already a popular attraction, bringing in tourists and business meetings from across the region. Now with the addition of hundreds of slot machines and game tables, and an on-site hotel, this expansion will bring in even more visitors to take advantage of the beauty and hospitality of southern Illinois," Pritzker said.
Carterville Mayor Bradley Robinson said he's excited to see the continued progress on the resort and casino project.
“With the initial addition of jobs in the trades and construction and the long-term jobs in the operations and management of the resort, the future looks very bright for Carterville and all of southern Illinois," Robinson said.
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said the development project will have a positive impact on communities surrounding Walker's Buff. Jackson County Board Chairman Keith Larkin said the project will make the region "a destination location."
"I am very appreciative of the investments made by the ownership of Walker's Bluff and the support the Governor has shown during the process so far,” Larkin said.
Construction is expected to take 14 months, with a grand opening planned for early 2023.