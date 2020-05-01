CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker talked about COVID-19 contact tracing during Friday's daily update. He says the goal of contact tracing is to decrease outbreaks.
Contact tracing is when an individuals is notified when someone they have come into recent contract with tested positive for the coronavirus. Pritzker says Illinois is building up an army of contact tracers in all regions of the state. The idea is to contact trace before symptoms start appearing so those individuals can start self-isolating quickly.
Some ways the contact tracers will notify individuals is through call, text or a safe in-person follow up. The tracers will interview the positive-tested individual and retrace their steps to find out who they were in contact with. The tracers will reach out to those individuals saying they were in contact with someone who tested positive. The tracers will inform them to get a test and self-isolate and provide any resources they may need. The tracers will keep all of the information private.
Pritzker also thanked Illinois State Police for the work they've done during the pandemic. Pritzker says ISP welcomed 92 cadets without getting a proper graduation or class picture, or having their family watch them take their oath.
Illinois Department of Public Health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, announced 3,137 new COVID-19 cases and 105 new deaths. Illinois has a total of 56,055 cases and 2,457 deaths as of May 1.
Ezike says 4,900 people in Illinois are currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus. Of those 4,900, 1,263 people are in the ICU. Of the 1,263, 177 are on ventilators.