MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state has offered $500 million in incentives for the creation of a $5.6 billion campus where Ford Motor Co. plans to build electric F-Series pickup trucks at the Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex.
The Republican governor spoke with reporters after Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation formally announced the Blue Oval City project at the long-dormant megasite, which is located near Stanton in rural Haywood County.
Lee said the incentive package would be split between the two companies based on the jobs each creates. Lee said clawback provisions are included in the incentive package. Lee plans to call a special legislative session soon to approve the incentive deal.
Lee also announced that the state and Ford would build a career and technical school to train auto workers on the 4,000-acre (1,620-hectare) site.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology will provide training focused on electric vehicle and battery manufacturing and repair, with the curriculum concentrating on engineering and auto mechanics, Lee said.
Tennessee currently funds 27 applied technology colleges in the state.