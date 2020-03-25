NASHVILLE, TN — During his daily briefing on COVID-19 in Tennessee on Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has committed $10 million to help fight the virus in the state.
Lee said that money will primarily go toward testing costs.
The Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday announced the state has 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths and 53 hospitalizations.
Lee said he is still negotiating with the federal government to get Medicaid dollars to cover COVID-19 care for Tennesseans who don't have health insurance. The governor said the status of the request, which is being made by the state's Division of TennCare, is incomplete.
Lee said the Tennessee Department of Human Services is using $10 million in emergency response and recovery grants for existing child care facilities. Lee said churches, gyms, and nonprofits can open emergency temporary childcare facilities by registering with the human services department. For more information about those grants, click here.
Tennesseans with questions about COVID-19 can call 833-556-2476. For the latest information from the state, click here.
Lee also addressed ongoing tornado recovery efforts in Middle Tennessee. The governor said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s disaster declaration for the remaining counties that had not yet been approved. Lee said Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Putnam, Smith and Wilson are now all included in that declaration.