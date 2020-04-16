NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has created a task force to create a strategy to gradually reopening of the state's economy.
The group is headed by Department of Tourism Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, and includes leaders from multiple state departments, legislative leaders, local mayors, health care professionals, and representatives of industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to create a plan that will allow businesses to protect their employees and customers.
Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Lee said it will still be important to practice social distancing once things eventually start to open up.
The governor also encouraged people to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether they're showing typical symptoms.
"We encourage you if you are not feeling well for any reason to get tested, so we can get a better understanding of how coronavirus is moving in our state," Lee said. The governor said 15 new drive-thru testing sites will be open over the weekend, in addition to previously existing testing opportunities.
The Tennessee Health Department reported 183 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state to 6,262. Six new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 141.
Before his briefing Thursday, Lee took part in a call with President Donald Trump and governors from across the country to hear about the president's plan for reopening the economy. Lee said his team will review it, and be believes the president's plan is headed in a good direction. Lee said the president’s plan involves reopening low-risk areas across the country first, and the Tennessee governor said geographic areas with lower case counts could be factored into the state's plan.
Lee also said CARES Act funding will arrive in Tennessee on Friday. The governor said the state is getting $2.3 billion, with additional funding going to Memphis and Nashville.
Regarding plans to gradually reopen the state's economy, Lee said his task force wants to hear from Tennesseans. An online form is available for residents to share how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their businesses and what they need from the state's plan. To fill out that form, click here.