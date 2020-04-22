NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee has had a 19-day downward trajectory in new COVID-19 cases.
The governor notes that the White House's Opening Up America Again plan calls for a 14-day downward trajectory before considering re-opening a state's economy.
However, Lee says not all of the statistics state officials are going over are pleasant. The governor says the state is seeing an increase in domestic violence cases, and what he calls a troubling decrease in reported child abuse. "These are effects of a troubled economy, and they're things that we're watching, as well as the medical data to help drive our decision making process," Lee says.
Lee announced Monday that the state's stay at home order will be allowed to expire on April 30, and the majority of businesses in 89 of the state's 95 counties will be able to reopen by May 1. The governor has said social distancing measures will remain in effect as businesses begin to reopen.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced 448 more COVID-19 cases in Tennessee on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 7,842. The state health department also confirmed nine new deaths related to the illness, bringing the total number of Tennesseans who've lost their lives due to COVID-19 to 166.