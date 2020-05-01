JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Sunday, May 3, will be a day of prayer for the entire state. It's one day before Missouri is set to start reopening their economy.
Parson said he recognizes how excited many people are about reopening, but it's important not to rush back into things. He said during his daily COVID-19 briefing the virus is not gone, so practicing social distancing and protecting one another is more important now more than ever before.
Parson talked about supporting Missouri businesses is key to get the state's economy up and running again. He encouraged people to shop local whenever possible.
The governor announced some state offices would also be reopening Monday, but it will be up to each department to decide what offices to reopen. According to a news release from the governor's office, the state government has been operating at about 94% since the pandemic started. The Missouri National Guard will be screening workers and asking employees symptom questions before they will be allowed inside.
The governor's office is reporting about 40% of Missouri's workforce is working remotely throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Parson and his staff also talked about COVID-19's impact on the state's food supply during his briefing. The pandemic caused market disruptions that are impacting everyone from farmers to consumers.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has remained in close contact with food processors to keep everyone safe. Missouri is also expanding testing efforts at processing plants and sending them personal protective equipment. The governor's office thanked farmers for persevering through the last week weeks, saying today's farmers are shaping the future of Missouri agriculture.
On May 1, Missouri reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths. That brings Missouri's total to 7,835 cases and 337 deaths. Parson says more than 83,000 people have been tested.