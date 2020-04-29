JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson urged Missourians to be confident that the state is ready to reopen its economy.
During today's briefing, Parson says Missouri has met all of the guidelines in his four pillars for the economic recovery plan. Those four pillars are:
— To expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity.
- Today, Parson says up to 50,000 tests could be conducted a week. Parson says there's more than 125 sample collection sites across the state, with mobile outreach available for those now able to to get to testing sites.
— To expand reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains.
- Parson talked about a partnership with Google for Google Marketplace to get PPE for health care workers throughout Missouri.
— To continue to monitoring the capacity of the state's hospital and health care system, and expand that capacity if needed.
- Parson says there's been a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalization in all regions except for St. Louis.
— To improve the state's ability to predict potential outbreaks using public health data.
In addition, the director of the Department of Labor Anna Hui gave an update on unemployment claims. She says the state has processed 400,000 initial claims and made about half a billion dollars worth of payments. Hui says the Department of Labor is preparing to hire more staff so they can assist more people in a more timely fashion.
As of Wednesday, April 29, Missouri has a total of 7,425 cases and 318 total deaths.