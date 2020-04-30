JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Governor Mike Parson said he's proud of how Missouri teachers have continued to serve their students, even though the school buildings are closed due to COVID-19.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Parson announced schools across the state have served more than 1.3 million meals to students. He said 117 million of the meals came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture while more than 200 million of the meals came from the CARES Act.
Parson encouraged schools to get creative in honoring their graduating seniors that still follows social distancing and public health guidelines. He said schools could hold in-person graduation ceremonies if there's a small number of graduates.
The state is currently looking at both remote and face-to-face options for summer school. Parson said more families may sign up for summer school due to the extend closures, so he said he wants summer school to continue this year.
Parson also talked about how higher education is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked colleges across the state for helping with the crisis. He said colleges received funds from the CARES Act to help students and cover other costs affiliated with the pandemic.
As of April 30, Missouri is reporting 137 new cases, bringing the total to 7,562 cases. They are also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 329.
