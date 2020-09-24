JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard as a precaution against civil unrest across the country.
Parson said in a news release Thursday the order will allow the Guard, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, to assist local law enforcement if needed.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the declaration. Parson said his administration supports people's right to protest peacefully but he was taking the step as a “proactive” approach in case local law enforcement needs assistance.
Read the full order from Gov. Mike Parson: