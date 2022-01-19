JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling for higher teacher pay and money to increase access for child care.
The Republican governor outlined some of the ways he wants to spend nearly $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid during his State of the State address Wednesday.
Parson is asking the GOP-led Legislature for $722 million to prop up child-care centers. He wants another $22 million for matching grants to increase teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year.
The governor's total budget request to lawmakers is a whopping $46.7 billion bolstered largely by federal funding, including roughly $2.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief aid. The current fiscal year budget is about $35 billion.
During his address, Parson lauded the state's coronavirus vaccination rate. About 73% of adults have received at least one dose, and 55% of Missouri's total population is fully vaccinated. But, Parson also repeated his opposition to health mandates. He credited the state’s economic rebound and 3.5% unemployment rate in November to his decision never to enact statewide business closures.
