JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state is moving around money from other departments to provide health care workers with personal protective equipment.
"Our SEMA (State Emergency Management Agency) and DPS (Department of Public Safety) teams are also working 24/7 to get millions of PPE for hospitals, law enforcement, and first responders," Parson said. "We’re working out the logistics to get this important equipment to the people who need it as quickly as possible."
The governor said the state will receive more shipments of PPE equipment this week and in weeks ahead.
Parson also says waivers from the USDA are allowing all schools across the state to provide free meals to students. Recently, Missouri announced statewide academic assessments have been canceled as well. Parson said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is "working hard to remove barriers and provide more flexibility for schools, so they can stay focused on the health and safety of their students and communities."
Across the state, 255 coronavirus cases have been reported, including in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties. Five patients have died.
If you missed Parson's daily briefing, you can watch it in full in the video above.