Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM, MOUNT VERNON, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, SMITHLAND DAM, PADUCAH, OLMSTEAD DAM, AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, CRESTING AT NEWBURGH AND MOUNT VERNON THURSDAY, AND FROM J.T. MYERS TO CAIRO THIS WEEKEND. ALL LOCATIONS WILL CREST IN THE MINOR OR MODERATE FLOOD CATEGORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 42.9 FEET BY SATURDAY EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&