JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri has reached its peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
During his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Parson said hospitalizations peaked on April 7, with 1,242 cases. The governor said as of April 25, hospitalizations have reduced in every region of the state except the St. Louis region. Parson said hospitalizations are among the most important numbers the state tracks, because they show how much strain COVID-19 is putting on the health care system.
“The overall trends in the data show that Missouri’s health care system is under control," Parson said.
The governor said more than 1,100 ventilators are available across Missouri, not including the ventilators in the state's strategic stockpile.
"Our hospitals are not overwhelmed, and things are improving, which is why we have made the decision to move forward and begin reopening Missouri on May 4," Parson said.
Parson made the announcement Monday that all Missouri businesses will reopen May 4, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. Tuesday, the governor said the state's economic recovery plan rests on four pillars:
— To expand the state's COVID-19 testing capacity.
— To expand reserves of personal protective equipment by opening public and private supply chains.
— To continue to monitoring the capacity of the state's hospital and health care system, and expand that capacity if needed.
— To improve the state's ability to predict potential outbreaks using public health data.
“Because Missouri took aggressive actions to combat COVID-19 from the start, we are in a good place with each of these pillars and confident that we are ready to move forward into the recovery process,” Parson said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Missouri has 7,303 COVID-19 cases, according to state public health officials. Of that number, 314 people have died. So far, 74,000 Missourians have been tested.