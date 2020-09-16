JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order to extend the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through December 30, 2020.
Parson says this will allow the National Guard to continue assisting in the state's COVID-19 response efforts.
“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution just to name a few,” Governor Parson said. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”
Executive order 20-16 allows Adjutant General of Missouri to order how many service members he deems necessary into active service to aid the executive officials of Missouri, to protect life and property.
Gov. Parson signed the first executive order to mobilize the National Guard to support the COVID-19 response on March 27, and later extended the order through Sept. 15 by executive order 20-12.
Gov. Parson says mobilizing the National Guard through Dec. 30 is consistent with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration and will allow continued flexibility in deploying resources around the state.
You can read the full executive order 20-16 by clicking here.