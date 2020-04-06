JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the state's COVID-19 numbers are still climbing, and haven't peaked yet.
Right now, hospitals in Missouri are able to keep up with the need of critical patients, Parson said.
The governor said he's also signed an executive order suspending the requirement that signers must meet in person with notary publics for documents to be notarized.
The order will allow signers and notaries to meet via videoconferencing to complete the "personal appearance requirement."
“We need to do everything we can to ensure Missourians can still safely enter into contracts, sign mortgages, and update wills and personal health care directives without placing themselves or their notary at risk," Parson said.
As of Monday afternoon, Missouri has 2,722 cases of COVID-19, that includes 1,500 people between the ages of 40 and 69.
More than 30,000 people have been tested.
Thirty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in the state.