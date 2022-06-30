JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed several bills relating to healthcare into law, including House Bill 2116 or "No Patient Left Alone Act.
Gov. Parson, as well as reproductive and sexual health experts and other state officials, have also confirmed birth control, including intrauterine devices (IUDs) and emergency contraception; i.e. Plan B or "the morning after pill," will remain legal in Missouri. Continue reading to see how the state differentiates between abortion procedures and pregnancy preventive measures.
Healthcare related bills:
The first bill Gov. Parson signed Thursday is House Bill 2116, also known as the 'No Patient Left Alone Act.' In response to signing the bill, Gov. Parson said, "No individual should ever be isolated when in critical care at hospitals or care facilities, and we are happy to sign this legislation to ensure that they won't be."
HB 2116 - No Patient Left Behind Act
- HB 2116 allows a resident or patient in a healthcare facility have in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor during visiting hours.
State Representative Rusty Black says the bill is essential and will protect the rights of patients by allowing their loved ones to be present during their stay at a hospital or long-term care facility.
SB 710
SB 710 modifies provisions related to health care by:
- Requiring school nurses to have individualized health care plans in place to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. It also requires school nurses to complete seizure-response training every two years;
- Allowing contracted agents of a school to be trained by the school nurse and administer epinephrine during times of need; and
- Establishing various awareness weeks and days.
HB 2331
HB 2331 repeals various provisions relating to health and licensing requirements by:
- Modifying provisions relating to health care facility inspections and surveys; and
- Making changes to the Organ Donor Program to increase education and awareness efforts and enable fund diversification to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.
HB 2168
HB 2168 modifies provisions relating to insurance by:
- Adding an automation adjustment to unemployment taxes, along with an equal tax offset, to fund software maintenance for the State’s unemployment insurance system; and
- Expanding the use of medical retainer agreements to include dentists and chiropractors.
HB 1662
HB 1662 changes statute regarding restrictive covenants and deeds. It requires the removal of antiquated references to race, color, religion, or national origin from any deed when being recorded after August 28, 2022.
HB 758
HB 758 modifies provisions relating to bidding procedures for certain public projects and facilities by:
- Allowing the Office of Administration to utilize the Construction Manager at Risk and Design-Build procurement models for public projects, potentially decreasing cost and increasing efficiency.
SB 886
SB 886 modifies provisions relating to trusts and cemetery trust funds.
Birth control access in Post-Roe Missouri
State officials, including Gov. Parson, Attorney General Schmitt, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as reproductive and sexual health experts have confirmed birth control will remain legal in the state of Missouri.
As mentioned above, this includes intrauterine devices (IUDs) and emergency contraception; i.e. Plan B or "the morning after pill."
The officials clarified there has not been any interruptions in family planning services through any of the Missouri Family Health Council network's over 80 locations, as well as other health centers statewide, and other stand-alone providers.
The Missouri Family Health Council network includes county health departments, community action agencies, and federally-qualified health centers.
You can access contraceptive services at Title X and The Right Time health centers across Missouri. Clinics can be found by clicking here.
ACLU statement on HB 1878
The ACLU of Missouri is speaking out after Gov. Parson's signing of HB 1878, which modifies provisions regarding election law.
The ACLU has dubbed HB 1878 as the omnibus voter restriction bill. The Civil Liberties Union the bill will further curtail who can take part in our election sby enacting restrictions, including reducing the amount of acceptable identification of registered voters - which they say has twice been found unconstitutional by the Missouri Supreme Court.
American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez says the new law removes previously accepted, officially issued forms of identification such as student IDs and voter registration cards from Local Election Authorities.
“From gerrymandering districts, overturning voter approved amendments to the Missouri Constitution and now this omnibus bill creating numerous legal obstacles for voters, it is clear that the politicians in Jefferson City are engaged in a full assault on Missourians’ voting rights to ensure they maintain political power," says Henríquez. "The ACLU of Missouri is committed to protecting the voting rights of all people and holding those accountable who try to limit the most fundamental right of a democracy.”
The ACLU of Missouri says it has previously challenged all laws that restrict acceptable identification of registered voters since they were first introduced in 2006.