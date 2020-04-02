Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced an executive order to suspend late penalties for concealed carry license renewals.
Speaking about the executive order during his daily briefing on COVID-19, Parson said many people are worried they’ll be penalized if they don’t renew their concealed carry licenses before they expire, which would require them to go to their local sheriff’s office.
Parson said the order promotes social distancing, and means local law enforcement agencies can used their time for things other than that administrative task.
The governor said 276 state statutes and regulations have also been waived or suspended to ease regulations he said interfere with Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts.
The state has approved the purchase of tens of millions of dollars' worth of personal protective equipment, Parson said, and is working to ship that equipment across the state quickly.
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,834 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri, and 19 deaths have been reported.
Missourians with questions about COVID-19 can call the state's 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here to visit the state's website.