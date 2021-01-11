JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Gov. Michael L. Parson is being sworn in to a full term as 57th Governor of the state of Missouri at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration Monday, Jan. 11.
Gov. Parson is being sworn in by Judge Sarah Castle who was appointed by Parson as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit on Oct. 20, 2020. At the time of her appointment, the governor's office says Judge Castle was serving as Associate Circuit Judge of Division 27, having been appointed by the governor to the bench on Jan. 29, 2020. Judge Castle is the only judge to be appointed twice by Gov. Parson.
The governor's office says the Bible used by Gov. Parson during the swearing-in ceremony was a gift given to him by First Lady Teresa Parson.
The governor's office says Parson's career in public service began with six years in the United States Army and over 22 years in law enforcement, including as Sheriff of Polk County from 1993-2005.
The governor's office say Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt were also sworn in during Monday's inauguration ceremony.
Oaths of office were administered by the following judges:
- Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Russell for Lieutenant Governor Kehoe
- Johnnie Cox, Associate Circuit Judge for the 39th Judicial Circuit, for State Treasurer Fitzpatrick
- Jon Beetem, Presiding Circuit Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit, for Secretary of State Ashcroft
- Thomas Albus, Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, for Attorney General Schmitt
The governor's office say Gov. Parson's son-in-law Dr. Jonathan House and his granddaughter Alicia House, preformed the National Anthem with musical selections performed by the 135th Missouri Army National Guard Band and Missouri State University Chorale, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by former Jobs for America's Graduates student and current Missouri S&T student John Sanders.
Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Church in Bolivar Dr. Ray Leininger delivered the invocation and the Most Reverend Bishop Shawn McKnight delivered the benediction with scripture readings were recited by Rabbi Yosef David and Pastor John Modest Miles of Morning Star Baptist Church in Kansas City.
The governor's office also says a 19-gun salute was performed by the Missouri National Guard during the inauguration ceremony. The 19-gun salute is reserved for the Vice President, Cabinet Members, Chief Justice, governors of states, and general officers in the military of five-star rank, among others.
The ceremony concluded with a special salute to Missouri signifying its entry as the 24th state in the United States 200 years ago.
The governor's office also says on Saturday, Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa also attended two inaugural prayer services at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
You can see the Bicentennial Inaugural Prayer Service by clicking here.
Click here to see the Bicentennial Inaugural ceremony.