CHICAGO, IL -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a new emotional support hotline for those in the state experiencing stress related to COVID-19.
The hotline, called Call4Calm, is free-of-charge and you will remain anonymous.
Those who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text "TALK" to 552-020.
For Spanish, text "HABLAR" to 552-020.
Once you send a text, you will receive a call within 24 hours from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center to provide support.
You can also text "unemployment" or "food" or "shelter" to 552-020 for information on those services.