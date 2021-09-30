Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced Thursday that the first round of grants have been awarded through the Back to Business (B2B) recovery program.
521 grants totaling more than $24 million have been provided to small businesses in 146 cities across the state.
The B2B program allocated a total of $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for small businesses experiencing losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After this first wave there are $2226 million remaining in funds.
“This first wave of B2B funds will help over 500 of our state’s entrepreneurs rehire staff and cover operating costs – without owing a single cent back. And as Illinois rebuilds and recovers, we will continue to step up for our small businesses. They deserve to breathe easier and dream bigger – it’s our mission to deliver the funds and resources they need to do so,” Gov. Pritzker said.
Grants have primarily gone to the smallest businesses. According to Gov. Pritzker, 74% of grants went to businesses with revenue under $1 million.
B2B funds also targeted minority-owned businesses. This includes 17% of grants made to Black owned businesses, 12% to Latinx owned businesses, 21% to Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned businesses, and 1.2% to multiracial and/or Native American owned businesses. On average, recipients of B2B grants experienced revenue declines of 39% last year.
Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply before the Oct. 13 deadline, click here for application details.