SPRINGFIELD, IL– On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker announced a new pilot program offering a range of vaccine incentives to frontline workers who are state employees.
Those who are eligible for this program include people who work in the Department of Human Services (IDHS), the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA), the Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) and the Department of Corrections (IDOC).
Eligible employees have known of the drawing since June, and the winners will be announced July 19.
The winners will receive:
• Cash bonuses:ranging from $5,000 to $10,000
• State prizes:a choice among lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum passes or memberships, and State Fair admissions and concert passes
• Airline vouchers: first-class tickets to any domestic U.S. destination or coach tickets to any international destination on American Airlines
• Sports tickets: home game tickets to cheer on the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis Cardinals
“Our state employees have worked tirelessly on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and I’m thrilled to announce this new opportunity to encourage them to get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By further increasing state employee vaccination rates, we’re not just protecting our staff, we’re protecting our vulnerable residents in state facilities and our surrounding communities. Getting vaccinated is truly how we protect ourselves from new variants and put this pandemic behind us.”