Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced an executive order to shelter in place. The governor officially announced the order at a news conference Friday afternoon.
Prtizker said the order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, and will be in place through April 7. Pritzker is calling his order a "stay at home order."
The governor stressed that Illinoisans can still leave their homes to take care of essential needs, such as grocery store and pharmacy visits and doctor's office appointments.
In a news release, the governor's office outlined a number of essential activities, government functions, businesses and operations that will be allowed to continue under the order. As listed in the news release, those exemptions are:
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday afternoon that 163 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the state. The total number of cases is now 585 in 25 counties in Illinois. The IDPH also announced another death from the virus — a Cook County woman in her 70s. Her death is the fifth in the state associated with the virus.
Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH, KENTUCKY HAS ISSUED A
FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...
OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING MASSAC...POPE...LIVINGSTON AND
MCCRACKEN COUNTIES
.HEAVY RAINFALL IS CAUSING THE OHIO RIVER TO RISE. PADUCAH IS NOW
EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS AFTERNOON AND CREST NEAR
41.5 FEET NEXT FRIDAY, MARCH 27.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SAFETY MESSAGE...
NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED
AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW
CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED
FORECASTS.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT
HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH, KENTUCKY HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH.
* FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.6 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO
RISE TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY NEXT FRIDAY MORNING.
&&