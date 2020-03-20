Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has announced an executive order to shelter in place. The governor officially announced the order at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Prtizker said the order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, and will be in place through April 7. Pritzker is calling his order a "stay at home order."

The governor stressed that Illinoisans can still leave their homes to take care of essential needs, such as grocery store and pharmacy visits and doctor's office appointments.

In a news release, the governor's office outlined a number of essential activities, government functions, businesses and operations that will be allowed to continue under the order. As listed in the news release, those exemptions are:

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday afternoon that 163 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the state. The total number of cases is now 585 in 25 counties in Illinois. The IDPH also announced another death from the virus — a Cook County woman in her 70s. Her death is the fifth in the state associated with the virus.

Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.

Read the full executive order:

