SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday announced the Illinois Department of Public Health is filing emergency rules for businesses, schools, and child care establishments about the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings. This is to build on the efforts to protect Illinois' workers and communities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Pritzker also signed SB 471 to help protect workers who continue to serve on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
“As I’ve visited with and listened to mayors and health departments all across our state, it’s clear there is still an even greater need to get people to wear masks – especially to protect frontline workers, whether they’re at the front of a store asking you to put on your mask or whether they’re responding to 911 calls to save those in distress,” said Gov. Pritzker. “These rules, which provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, are a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines. Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 because the vast majority of communities and business owners have done the right thing. These rules will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward.”
New IDPH COVID-19 Emergency Rules
The emergency rules about face coverings and size of gatherings will provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued, giving local health departments and local law enforcement more leeway to support community public health in a productive manner, according to the Pritzker administration.
Pritzker says these rules provide flexibility for local communities and a measured process to help keep people safe.
On the first offense, businesses will be given a warning in the form of written notice and encouraged to voluntarily comply with public health guidance.
On the second offense, businesses that do not voluntarily comply will be given an order to have some or all of their customers leave, so they can comply with public health guidance.
On the third offense, if the business continues to not comply, the business can receive a class A misdemeanor and could get a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.
The Pritzker administration says the rules do not apply to individuals and penalties will not exceed a misdemeanor and a fine.
The administration also says the emergency rules reinforce authority of IDPH and local health departments to investigate COVID-19 cases and reaffirm businesses have a responsibility to cooperate with those investigators.
Senate Bill 471
Additionally, as Illinois' essential workers continue to serve on the frontlines, Gov. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 471 to expand workplace protections.
Pritzker says to directly protect workers in retail, the law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who asks customers to wear facemasks or to use social distance. This provision, according to Pritzker, sends the message that it's important for workers to be both respected and protected.
The law also increases paid disability leave for any injury that happened after March 9 by 60 days for firefighters, law enforcement, and paramedics whose recovery was hindered by COVID-19.
Pritzker says these eligible employees include:
- Any part-time or full-time State correctional officer or any other full or part-time employee of the Department of Corrections
- Any full or part-time employee of the Prisoner Review Board
- Any full or part-time employee of the Department of Human Services working within a penal institution or a State mental health or developmental disabilities facility operated by the Department of Human Services
- Any full-time law enforcement officer or full-time firefighter
SB 471 takes effect immediately.