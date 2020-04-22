CHICAGO, IL — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he's looking at once again extending the state's stay at home order. However, he did not say how long that extension would be.
Asked about the potential extension by a reporter, Pritzker said, "We're looking at an extension, but I don't know, you know, I can't tell you right now how long that extension should run."
That order was initially set to expire on April 7, but it was later extended to run through the end of April.
Stressing the importance of that order, the governor said: “I think people need to understand actually the principle purpose of the stay at home order was to make sure that fewer people get sick, and fewer people would die than would otherwise without a stay at home order.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 98 new deaths connected to the illness. In total, 35,108 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Illinois, and a total of 1,565 lives have been lost.
During Wednesday's briefing, Pritzker also announced more than $30 million in private funding has been raised for the state's COVID-19 response fund. The governor said 2,400 people have donated. The fund is providing grants to help organizations in the state's most vulnerable communities, Pritzker said.
The governor said the fund on Wednesday announced another $4.4 million in funding for 18 nonprofits that provide supplies such as food, health care, and shelter, helping seniors, immigrants, domestic violence survivors and others.
Prtizker said both those in need of support and those who want to give support through that fund can visit ilcovidresponsefund.org for more information.