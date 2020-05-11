CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois governor's office says a senior staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the first-term Democrat has tested negative.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker broadcast his daily news conference from his Chicago mansion for the first time Monday, saying all senior administration officials will work from home for an undetermined amount of time.
The office says the staff member was asymptomatic, but tested positive last week and was in close proximity to the governor.
Pritzker and all other staff have tested negative. Roughly 20 administration officials have been working from a downtown Chicago office building where Pritkzer was holding news conferences during the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new deaths connected to the disease.
Including Monday's numbers, a total of 79,007 cases have been reported statewide since the outbreak began. The total number of deaths across the state now stands at 3,459.
The governor said the state hasn't reached its peak yet, and there would be a surge of new cases if restrictions were lifted early. He said most models now show the state's peak will hit in mid-June instead of mid-may.
Pritzker also said testing is underway in Illinois veterans homes. One home in Anna will be tested Wednesday.