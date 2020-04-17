SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is directing all flags to be lowered to half staff immediately to honor Police Chief Terry Engle of the Village of Hampton Police Force and everyone else who has perished from COVID-19 in the Land of Lincoln.
In a news release, Gov. Pritzker says flags at all buildings covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly their flags at half staff from sunrise on Friday, April 17 until sunset on Sunday, April 19.
As of April 16, there are 25,733 total cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 1,072 deaths.