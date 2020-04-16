CHICAGO, IL — Illinois is allowing more people to be tested for the novel coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinoisans with COVID-19 symptoms can get tested without a doctor's order.
The governor said testing has been expanded in the state, and Illinois' three drive-thru sites can now run up to 1,800 tests per day. Pritzker announced that the state will also expand testing through its statewide network of Federally Qualified Health Centers. In southern Illinois, Pritzker said Christopher Greater Area Rural Health will have nine to 12 sites across the region.
Pritzker also said the state has eliminated supply chain problems for viral transport medium and swabs needed for collecting specimens for COVID-19 testing. That's because Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Illinois Tech and the University of Illinois at Chicago and at Urbana-Champaig, along with other vendors, are providing the state with those materials.
Pritzker said the state is continuing to procure personal protective equipment and is setting additional supplies aside for law enforcement officers, essential state workers, and state-run facilities. Over the course of 10 days, Illinois goes through 1.5 million N95 masks, 25 million gloves, 4.4 million gowns and 700,000 surgical masks. Those numbers are just from hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,140 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 test results to 25,733. The IDPH reported 125 new deaths Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,072 lives lost.