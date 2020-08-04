SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to visit two counties in southern Illinois Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Pritzker is set to first join local leaders at SIU Carbondale to discuss the COVID-19 response in Jackson County.
Then, the governor will head to Cairo around 2:30 p.m. to discuss building Illinois' infrastructure and the development of a river port with local leaders. He says he will also tour a local food drive and river port, as well.
Gov. Pritzker announces the state will provide $40 million through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to anchor a public private partnership that will construct a new inland port in Cairo at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
Gov. Pritzker says the state will immediately grant $4 million to the Alexander Cairo Port District to fund final engineering, permitting and site preparation at the new port.
The governor says the Alexander Cairo Port has been in development for years and represents one of the largest investments in Southern Illinois in decades. The port will position Cairo as a national hub for the shipping and logistics industry.
