SPRINGFIELD, IL– Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation aimed at protecting the physical and mental health of first responders in Illinois.
The legislation strengthens Scott’s Law, also known as the "Move Over" law, to help keep first responders safe on the roads and improves mental health resources.
“When we are in crisis, first responders show up with the tools, skills, and courage to help us at a moment’s notice – without hesitation. It’s our responsibility to provide our heroes with the protection and resources they need to make their work safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to sign these three measures today, but I want to remind you: our strongest asset in protecting our law enforcement is not a law on the books but our people on the ground. This is a wake-up call to every resident of Illinois. Your distracted driving could be someone else’s worst nightmare – and no text is worth that.”
Senate Bill 1913 allows courts to order community service as a form of punishment for violating Scott's Law. Earlier this year, ISP reported a total of 1,340 violations of the law during the 19-day period between February 18 and March 7.
House Bill 3656 further clarifies a driver's duty in an emergency situation. It also establishes the Move Over Early Warning Task Force, which will study how to use 21st century technology to better help drivers safely navigate an emergency zone. Findings are due to the General Assembly in early 2023. The legislation adds that the punishment for violating Scott's Law can be changed if the driver is using a cell phone.
Senate Bill 1575 requires the creation of an online resource page with a comprehensive collection of mental health resources specifically geared toward first responders. It will include crisis services, wellness, trauma information, nutrition, stress reduction, anxiety, depression, violence prevention, suicide prevention and substance use. The state is hoping to launch the service in 2022.