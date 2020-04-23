CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he intends to sign an extension of the state's stay-at-home order with some modifications through Saturday, May 30. He says he'll sign the order next week.
Pritzker says this decision is based off models that show a peak or plateau of deaths per day happening somewhere between late April and early May. The existing stay-at-home order was scheduled to expire April 30.
Among the modifications in the new stay-at-home order is a requirement that individuals wear masks or other face coverings when in public places where they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from other people. Face coverings will be required and all indoor public spaces, like grocery stores. The requirement will apply to everyone who is medically able to tolerate wearing a mask, ages 2 and up.
Pritzker announced the plan to extend the stay-at-home order during his daily briefing on COVID-19 in Chicago on Thursday.
During the briefing, Pritzker also says his team is finalizing the next-step principles of reopening Illinois businesses in phases.
The new, modified stay-at-home order will include several changes relating to business and recreation.
— Greenhouses, garden centers and plant nurseries will be designated as essential businesses and allowed to reopen. These businesses will still be required to follow social distancing requirements, and customers and employees will be required to wear face coverings. Animal grooming businesses will also be allowed to reopen under these same requirements.
— Retailers that are "not designated as non-essential businesses" will be allowed to operate via telephone and online orders that will be fulfilled through delivery and pickup outside their stores, the governor's office says.
— Essential manufacturers and other essential businesses will have to provide face coverings for all employees who cannot maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement. They will also have to follow new social distancing requirements, including occupancy limits and precautions like staggering shifts. For manufacturers, new requirements include operating only essential lines.
— Regarding outdoor recreation, state parks will begin a phased re-opening. Fishing and boating will be allowed, but no more than two people will be permitted in a boat at the same time. Golf will be allowed unde safety guidelines that the governor's office says will be provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. In southern Illinois, parks that will reopen on May 1 include: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area. For more information about the reopening of state parks, click here.
— The new stay-at-home order will allow school districts to establish procedures to allow students to pick up belongings they have left at their schools. The governor's office says dorms must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing rules, for move-out procedures.
The state has a total of 36,934 positive COVID-19 cases including 123 new deaths. A total of 1,688 people have died in Illinois.