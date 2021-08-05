CAIRO, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker paid a visit to Cairo, Illinois, Thursday, to provide an update on the port and cargo hub project the state committed a $40 million investment to last year.
The project was announced in August of 2020 as part of Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The port project is expected to create at least 500 jobs and bring in more than $100 million in economic activity.
"This is going to help make Cairo a state-of-the-art port and cargo hub for the nation — a beacon of progress for Southern Illinois and for our entire state," Pritzker said in a social media post about Thursday's visit. The port project means jobs for welders, engineers, HVAC and many more positions.
During the visit, a project labor agreement was signed. Laborers Local 773 has signed on to provide workers, Carbondale public radio station WSIU reports, and Illinois AFL-CIO agreed to allow union workers to fill port jobs in April.
The Democratic governor was joined by Republican state Sen. Dale Fowler, who represents District 59 and has voiced support for the project, as well as local leaders, labor representatives and others.
The port will be built at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The hope is that the project will make Cairo a national shipping hub.