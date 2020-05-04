CHICAGO, IL — People who persistently defy Illinois' stay-at-home order could find themselves in jail, Gov. J.B Pritzker said during his daily briefing on COVID-19 Monday.
Asked if he would encourage local officials to do more than request that groups who defy the order return to their homes as a means of enforcement, Pritzker said getting groups to disperse is the most important thing. "We just don't want people getting sick," Pritzker said. "It's not an intention that people will go to jail."
However, it is a possibility, because of concerns that large gatherings could cause a new spike in novel coronavirus cases.
"If people are persistently defiant, they can be put in jail," Pritzker said. "I'm not suggesting that that's the best answer or the first answer, but it is something that's an option for local law enforcement."
The stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 30. Pritzker said the state is working on a plan to reopen, and more details will be announced in the near future.
Monday, the Illinois Department of Public health announced 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths. So far, 63,840 people have tested positive in Illinois, and 2,662 are known to have died in connection to the disease. Prtizker said Illinois has 4,493 patients in hospitals as of 12 a.m. Monday.