Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Saturday toured tornado-torn parts of western Tennessee in which four people had been killed.
"A very heartbreaking and difficult day for the state of Tennessee. Tremendous devastation in multiple locations," the governor said to reporters after the tour.
A monstrous tornado ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.
If early reports are confirmed, the twister “will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history,” said Victor Genzini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.
The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles (355 kilometers) through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Genzini said this twister may have had touched down for nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers).
The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December, when normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.