The federal government is opposing a motion filed by a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of assaulting two Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.
Clayton Ray Mullins is attempting to sever his case from other Jan. 6 defendants.
He claims the circumstances surrounding his presence at the riot weren't the same as his co-defendants, who are also accused of attacking the officers.
In a June court filing, Mullins didn't dispute a trespassing count against him. You can see him in the crowd, but he said he didn't attack anyone.
Mullins claims the video showing him dragging an officer was actually him pulling the officer away from danger.
In a newly filed opposition by the U.S. government, attorneys say they plan to offer video evidence at the trial and witness testimony that disputes Mullins’ claim.
Click here to read our previous coverage of Mullins' case.