Tuesday, the death toll from the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak in Kentucky remained at 74 lives tragically lost, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a late morning news conference.
The storms that raged Friday night into the small hours Saturday morning claimed the lives of 21 Graves County residents, as well as 17 people in Hopkins County, 15 in Warren County, 11 in Muhlenberg County, four in Caldwell County, two in Marshall County and one each in Franklin, Fulton, Lyon and Taylor counties.
Beshear said eight of the dead remain unidentified or their next of kin have not yet been notified.
The victims ranged in age from 2 months to 98 years. Twelve of those killed were children, according to the governor's office.
In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the governor's office said 122 Kentuckians remained unaccounted for as recovery efforts continue. Click here to see a list of names of local victims who've been identified.
While the company has previously said all Mayfield candle factory employees have been accounted for, Beshear on Tuesday again asked everyone who works at Mayfield Consumer Products to go to His House Ministries Church at 1250 KY 303 in Mayfield to confirm they are OK.
Beshear said state police are working to verify the information executives from the candle factory provided, so they can be sure all victims and survivors are accounted for. A support line has been set up exclusively for MCP employees who can't get transportation to His House Ministries. Those workers can call 888-880-8620 to verify that they are OK.
The governor also noted that blood donations are needed. To find a Red Cross blood drive near you, visit redcross.org/give-blood or download the Red Cross Blood app. If you're going to be in the Owensboro area this week, the Western Kentucky Blood Center has donation opportunities scheduled through Friday. Click here for more details.