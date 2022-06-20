FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced $203 million in investments for broadband expansion.
It's part of an effort to close Kentucky’s digital divide. Beshear said Monday the investments will be divided into 46 grant awards to 12 internet service providers and local governments spanning more than 30 counties.
The infusion will deliver reliable internet to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses. Beshear says he thinks it ranks as the “single-largest provision of funding” for high-speed internet in Kentucky history.
The investments include $89.1 million from the state’s share of federal pandemic aid. Grant recipients pledged to match those contributions.