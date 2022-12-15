Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House.
The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken Counties. Their campus includes an emergency shelter with 36 beds, a central administration/counseling and dining area and outreach and counseling services buildings. Their services fall into three categories: Saving Lives, Building Lives and Changing Lives.
Lotus is a regional children's advocacy and sexual assault center serving Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken Counties. Their website says all are welcome, regardless of age, gender, race, ability or other protected class. Their services include resources for survivors, families and the community at large.
In Kentucky, more than 41% of women and 26% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetimes, according to kentucky.gov.
For more information on the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, visit justice.gov/ovw.
Report Domestic Violence
To contact the Merryman House, call the 24/7 crisis line at 1-800-585-2686 or the 24/7 line at 270-443-6001 for either immediate help or nonemergency services. You can also visit merrymanhouse.org, which has a "quick exit" button at the top right corner.
To contact Lotus, call the 24/7 line at 1-800-928-7273 or their local number at 270-534-4422. Their website is hopehealgrow.org.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, no matter when the violence took place, contact the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence or the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.
Call the free 24-hour hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).