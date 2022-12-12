CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission.
Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission.
Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of the Region E Disaster Preparedness and Community Emergency Response Team with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the Region E Homeland Security Oversight Committee.
The governor's office says Watkins has a master's degree in educational administration, and he has completed professional development and emergency management certifications with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission, or MSSC, reviews the state's earthquake preparedness and makes recommendations to the state government regarding earthquake response and preparedness.
