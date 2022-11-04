Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45-55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&