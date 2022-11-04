PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission.
The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
Also on Friday, the governor's office announced the appointment of Paducah Bank Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Susan Guess to the Kentucky Financial Institutions Board. Guess replaces David Stockton, whose term has expired.
The governor's office says Smith will serve a term expiring on Nov. 20, 2023, and Guess will serve a term expiring Oct. 26, 2026.