Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions.
James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
Kristie Broadbent Guffey of Murray was reappointed to the Kentucky Commission on Women. She is an associate professor of agriscience at Murray State University. Her term expires Jan. 17, 2027.
Yolanda Johnson of West Paducah was reappointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board. She is a recruiter for Massachusetts General Hospital. Her term expires Sept. 15, 2027.