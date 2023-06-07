HICKORY, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan and other state and local leaders Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony in Hickory, Kentucky.
According to a release from Beshear's office, the Osmundson Manufacturing Company is a multi-million dollar project expected to create 80 full-time jobs in Graves County over the next 15 years.
The 150,000 square-foot facility will house two hot-production lines and support cold workstations that produce disc blades for the agriculture and construction industries, the release explains.
Beshear said in a statement during the ceremony, "Groundbreakings are always special, but this one is especially so because it’s helping this community continue to build back stronger than ever after the devastating December 2021 tornados. I am excited to see Osmundson thrive here in Graves County.”
Osmundson President Heather Bruce said the company felt a special connection to the area.
“Mayfield and Hickory are special places. Not only are the people remarkably resilient – they are genuine, hardworking and they treat everyone as their own family. It's because of this that we felt a kinship – a connection – and knew that this was the place we wanted to call Osmundson’s second home," she stated.
According to the release, the company — founded in 1903 as Osmundson Spade — is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer. They say their blades have been 100% American-made for the past 120 years. They also say one of their earliest products — a spade that resists breakage — is on display at the Smithsonian.
If Osmundson meets annual targets set by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, they can be eligible to keep a portion of the tax revenue they generate and claim incentives against their income tax liability or wage assessments.
They can also receive resources from Kentucky's workforce service providers, including: no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training incentives; and job-training incentives.