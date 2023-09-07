LOUISVILLE, KY — In-person sports wagering began on Thursday, September 7, and Gov. Andy Beshear was the first person to place a bet at Churchill Downs.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, Beshear placed a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football teams, and the “under” on Duke University’s football team. He will also place a second wager at Lexington’s Red Mile around 1:30 p.m. EDT.
Beshear says “This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”
It’s not just Gov. Beshear celebrating the historic moment; LT. Gov. Jaquelin Coleman placed a wager at an opening event at Northern Kentucky’s Turfway Park. She bet $20 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the super bowl.
Coleman says sports wagering will benefit all Kentuckians by providing more in state revenue for economic development, disaster relief, and infrastructure projects.
There are 12 places you can place bets right now in Kentucky, 4 of those places are in Louisville. The closes sports book to the Local 6 area is in Oak Grove at Oak Grove Gaming and Racing.
Even though the nearest sports book may be farther than you’d like to drive, don’t worry because online betting will open in just three more weeks on September 28.
Sports wagering is expected to increase the state’s revenue by an estimated $23 million a year once it is fully implemented.