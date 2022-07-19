FRANKFORT, KY — According to a Monday release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ceremonially signed six bills to help improve and expand access to education in the commonwealth.
Brief descriptions of each bill and links to learn more about them are located below.
House Bill 194
HB 194 allows alternative-school students to take the GED exam and earn a High School Equivalency Diploma, helping them "find a path forward" in postsecondary education, learning a trade, or enlisting in the military.
House Bill 277
HB 277 addresses teacher shortages by offering an expedited certification residency program, called 'Option 9,' to students seeking teacher certification.
Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville, who sponsored the bill, expressed the importance of the legislation, saying:
Senate Bill 9
SB9, also known as the 'Read to Succeed Act,' develops a universal screener to help identify if a student is falling behind in reading, develops intervention and and at-home learning strategies, and strengthens teacher-training on literacy diagnostics.
House Bill 290
HB 290, also known as the Kentucky Campus Due Process Protection Act, is meant to protect student rights at Kentucky universities by ensuring students have procedural protections to: hire legal representation, present/cross examine witnesses, and access all evidence in the institution's possession.
House Bill 678
HB 678 allows school districts to: begin construction projects on projects like gymnasiums and classrooms without as much 'red-tape' from the state, identify and improve inefficiencies in construction administrative regulations.
Senate Bill 164
SB 164 establishes the "Imagination Library of Kentucky Program," which expands children's access to books by providing no-cost books each month to every registered child between birth and five years of age.