MAYFIELD, KY —Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be visiting Mayfield on Friday, August 4, to join the Hope Initiative in handing over the keys for 5 new homes to families who lost theirs in the December 2021 tornado.
The Hope Initiative is a faith-based organization in Mayfield, Kentucky. They have partnered with several churches, organizations, and businesses to help those affected by the December 2021 tornado.
The initiative has been rebuilding homes that were destroyed by the tornado for almost a year now. They have worked to rebuild homes for renters and give them a path to homeownership.
Gov. Beshear says they are building more than just homes they’re building neighborhoods.
“As I said from the very first morning that I visited in December of 2021: We are not going anywhere. We are going to rebuild every home. We are going to build every life, and we’re going to bring more opportunity to the region,” said Beshear.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has been able to support the Hope Initiative in this project by giving them almost $5.4 million.
To learn more about the Hope Initiative click here.